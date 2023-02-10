Energi (NRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,809.40

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $140,809.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00081445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023092 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,497,901 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

