Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 84,905 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,238,000 after acquiring an additional 342,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,184,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,739,000 after acquiring an additional 176,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,054,600. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

