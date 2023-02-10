Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,244 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after buying an additional 172,957 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,575,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.10. 252,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

