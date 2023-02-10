Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0 %

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.47. 344,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $610.00. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.