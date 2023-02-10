Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 266,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,975. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.



