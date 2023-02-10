Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,355,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,043,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.07. The company had a trading volume of 743,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.