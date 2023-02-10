Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $70,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 497,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

