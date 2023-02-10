Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

