Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $46.88 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.84. The company had a trading volume of 471,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,128. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $248.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.82 and a 200 day moving average of $523.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

