Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,998 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $183.77. 180,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

