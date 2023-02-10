Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,165 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,346 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.46. 2,347,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,453,149. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

