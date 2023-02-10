Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 49,200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.54. 662,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

