Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

