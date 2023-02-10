Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.