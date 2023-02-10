Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 291,402 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,158,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

