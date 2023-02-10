Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 8,744 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $322.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

