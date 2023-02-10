Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,007 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.79. 343,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.