Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,584 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.83. 140,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.79. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

