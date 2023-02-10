Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.19. The stock had a trading volume of 209,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,405. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.73 and its 200 day moving average is $298.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

