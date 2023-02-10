Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

CI traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.41. 93,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,552. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.63 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

