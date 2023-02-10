Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. 473,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.