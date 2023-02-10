Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.91 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,339. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.