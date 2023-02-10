Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.87. 1,941,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,725,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

