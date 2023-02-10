Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $108.02. 902,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,180. The firm has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

