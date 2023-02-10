Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Up 1%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.37). 22,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 12,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.31).

Elixirr International Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 571.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of £236.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,217.39.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

