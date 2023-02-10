EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading 12% Higher

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 7,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

EGF Theramed Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. is a health technology company, which engages in the provision of online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. Its technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.