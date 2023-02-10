Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

RSP stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

