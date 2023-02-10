Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 864 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,636 shares of company stock worth $57,160,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.