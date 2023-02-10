Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

