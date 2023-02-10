Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 124,058.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,029 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.