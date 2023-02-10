Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.