Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 39,611.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $337.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $358.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

