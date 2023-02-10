Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15,272.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.49 and a 200 day moving average of $288.08.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

