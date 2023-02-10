Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

