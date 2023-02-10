Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM opened at $152.28 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

