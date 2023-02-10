ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Up 11.5%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) shares rose 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 5,546,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,394,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.86.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

