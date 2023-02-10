Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:EVT opened at C$135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$758.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62. Economic Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$112.00 and a 1-year high of C$137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.90.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.12 million for the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

