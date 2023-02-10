eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Trading Down 0.8 %
EBAY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 230,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
