Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.04-8.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.22. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.44 EPS.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $170.80.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.