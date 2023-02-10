Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

