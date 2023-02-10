Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $167.27 on Friday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eaton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

