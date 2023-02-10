Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.
Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE ETN opened at $167.27 on Friday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.
Institutional Trading of Eaton
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton (ETN)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.