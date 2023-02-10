Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.65

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.65 and traded as low as $36.50. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 244 shares.
Eagle Financial Services Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Eagle Financial Services
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Financial Services (EFSI)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.