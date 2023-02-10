Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.65

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.65 and traded as low as $36.50. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 244 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

