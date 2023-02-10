Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Dynatronics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.