DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.