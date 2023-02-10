DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
DWS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.