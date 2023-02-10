Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

DUK stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.