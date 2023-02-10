DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 3,086 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

