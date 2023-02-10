DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 3,086 shares.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
