DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $144,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

