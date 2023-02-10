Dragonchain Market Capitalization Tops $4.71 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $25,880.28 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00432013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.88 or 0.28621116 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00457563 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
