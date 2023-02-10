DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Sell” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 412,438 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

