Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
