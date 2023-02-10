Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

