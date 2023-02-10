Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $167.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.